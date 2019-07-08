Cooking with Kyle: Garlic cheddar biscuits

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many have asked – so here it is! This recipe will yield 12, 3” biscuits. The recipe may be doubled or tripled as needed. One of the secrets is to not over-knead the dough. It should be somewhat coarse and chunky. Enjoy – it will become a favorite!

2 C flour

1 T baking powder

1 t garlic powder

1 t salt

1 C grated, sharp cheddar

1 egg

2/3 C buttermilk

1/3 C butter, room temperature

2-3 T melted butter

1/2 t Old Bay seasoning (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Grease a bakery sheet

In a mixing bowl, sift together flour, salt, garlic, baking powder. Add grated cheddar.

In another mixing bowl, lightly beat egg. Add buttermilk and whisk until combined. Add room temperature butter (May use melted) and whisk. It will not be perfectly smooth.

Lightly knead wet and dry ingredients together just until combined – do not overwork the dough.

Form into desired size (or drop using a spoon, slightly flattening the top of each biscuit. Do not roll)

Bake at 400 degrees 12-14 minutes.

Remove from oven and while hot, brush tops with the Old Bay/melted butter combination, if desired.