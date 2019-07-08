Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Death of motorist in custody sparks Oklahoma investigation

Posted 12:48 pm, July 8, 2019

WAGONER, Okla. – Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma are investigating the death of a motorist who was in the custody of Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies.

Officials say Jeffrey Krueger of Texas died July 1 after he struggled with deputies and was struck by a taser in Wagoner.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott says Krueger was pulled over for driving recklessly and wouldn’t follow a deputy’s instructions. Elliott says the deputy drew a weapon, leading to a struggle.

Elliott says Krueger fought with deputies, who shot him with a taser. Elliott says deputies summoned an ambulance when Krueger was having trouble breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputy Nick Orr and Deputy Kaleb Phillips are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

