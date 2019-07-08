× Dirt biker missing for 8 hours along lake trails before being found

OKLAHOMA CITY- A search for a missing dirt biker in Oklahoma City had a happy ending overnight.

Officials say a dirt biker became lost on the trails near Lake Stanley Draper late Sunday night, and were missing for eight hours before police got involved in the search.

Two friends also went to search for the dirt biker but got lost themselves. All three were located early Monday morning.

Fortunately, all of them are OK.