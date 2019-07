× Emergency crews respond to fatal crash in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash in Midwest City.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. Monday near NE 23rd Street and Midwest Boulevard.

Crews said two cars were involved, with four people in one and two in the second.

One person died in the first car, and the conditions of the others are unknown.

No other details, including a cause, has been released at this time.