Family members seeking answers after loved one injured in hit-and-run crash

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – Family members are searching for answers after their loved one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Love County.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 60-year-old Bobby Echols was walking along the shoulder of I-35 when he was hit by a vehicle.

Family members say they were celebrating several birthdays at the Border Casino in Thackerville when Echols disappeared from the party.

“So we went down I-35 and found him lying on the side of the road. Somebody had hit him,” said Echols’ son, Adam.

Echols’ wife, Pam Culifer, said they found him on the interstate and immediately thought he was dead.

“We had to see him like that but, by the grace of God, he’s alive,” Culifer told KXII.

Echols, who was diagnosed with dementia, suffered several fractures on his pelvis, along with broken bones and cuts.

Troopers say they are using evidence at the scene to track down the vehicle that hit Echols. Now, family members are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

“This has been very tough on our family,” she said. “Whoever it is, just please come forward, that would help the family out a whole lot of what we’re going through.”