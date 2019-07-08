× Missouri man shot to death after tripping on barbecue, bumping into apartment door

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police said an accidental bump into a man’s door has led to a murder at a north St. Louis County apartment complex.

Larry Neal Jr, 31, tripped on a barbecue while walking in the apartment complex’s breezeway and bumped into a door, court documents said. He started walking up the stairway when 30-year-old Thomas Clement opened his door with a gun in his hand, police said, and yelled something at Neal while displaying his weapon.

Neal allegedly turned around and headed down to the stairwell landing.

Investigators said Clement fired eleven shots at Neal. He was unarmed.

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and found Neal bleeding from several gunshot wounds at the Chesapeake Drive complex. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Clement has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond. Court documents state police believe he is a danger to the community.