Neighbor arrested after allegedly shooting at teenage boy

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun at a teenage neighbor.

On July 7, officers were called to a shooting at a home near N.W. 23rd and Council Rd.

When officers arrived, they were met by a 14-year-old boy who said he was standing in his front yard when his neighbor began yelling at him.

According to the arrest affidavit, the boy said he moved closer to his neighbor’s yard after she said, “Come here, I have something to show you.”

At that point, the victim says she pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and fired two rounds. Fortunately, no one was hit.

The affidavit states that the victim’s mother told police that their neighbor, who was identified as 70-year-old Geraldine Stephens, was very upset that the victim is interracial.

Stephens was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.