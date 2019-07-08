Oklahoma City soccer fans cheer on US Women’s National Team in World Cup Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The US Women’s National Soccer team is the 2019 FIFA World Cup Champs. They defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s game.

Hundreds showed up at Together Square in downtown Oklahoma City to cheer on Team USA.

“USA,” said Gonzalo Malagon, a fan.

“Right here," said Wesley Bradley, a fan. “This is it.”

Oklahomans proudly wore red, white and blue to support the US Women’s National Team in the FIFA World Cup Finals.

The heated matchup against the Netherlands kept many on the edge of their seats.

“They’re going to be breaking records,” said Malagon. “It’s amazing how well they’re doing.”

“It’s a blessing to be able to watch these ladies grow and develop and put their hearts and lives into it,” said Bradley.

Many braved the heat to watch the game at Together Square in downtown OKC, a watch party hosted by Energy FC.

“For everybody to come out and want to enjoy this as a community, it proves even more Mayor Holt’s hashtag, OneOKC, so this is just encompassing everything that he’s been preaching about,” said Jen McAbee, with Energy FC.

Although all eyes were glued to the game, many also enjoyed the free games, giveaways and fun while cheering on Team USA.

“It’s just a blessing to see all of these families come out and support their team overseas because they work so hard for this and I think they deserve it,” said Bradley.

“It’s just a blessing to be in a city like Oklahoma City, that is an example for many other cities,” said Malagon.