Oklahoma ranked one of the ‘best states to start a business’
OKLAHOMA CITY – If you walk around some of the most popular districts in Oklahoma City, you’ll likely stumble upon unique, local businesses at every turn.
However, it is never easy to start a business.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a fifth of all startup businesses don’t survive past the first year of operation. In fact, nearly half of all businesses never make it to their fifth anniversary.
Despite those statistics, a recent survey says that Oklahoma is one of the best places to start a business.
WalletHub released its list of the 2019 Best & Worst States to Start a Business, and the Sooner State made the list at No.5.
Oklahoma made it into the top five because of its good ‘business environment’ ranking and the low costs needed for a business.
Experts say Oklahoma had the 13th best ranking for office space affordability, and the 7th best ranking for the cost of living.
The list of the ‘Best States to Start a Business’ is as follows:
- Texas
- Utah
- Georgia
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Arizona
- California
- Montana
- Colorado.