Oklahoma ranked one of the ‘best states to start a business’

Posted 9:34 am, July 8, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you walk around some of the most popular districts in Oklahoma City, you’ll likely stumble upon unique, local businesses at every turn.

However, it is never easy to start a business.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a fifth of all startup businesses don’t survive past the first year of operation. In fact, nearly half of all businesses never make it to their fifth anniversary.

Despite those statistics, a recent survey says that Oklahoma is one of the best places to start a business.

WalletHub released its list of the 2019 Best & Worst States to Start a Business, and the Sooner State made the list at No.5.

Oklahoma made it into the top five because of its good ‘business environment’ ranking and the low costs needed for a business.

Experts say Oklahoma had the 13th best ranking for office space affordability, and the 7th best ranking for the cost of living.

The list of the ‘Best States to Start a Business’ is as follows:

  1. Texas
  2. Utah
  3. Georgia
  4. North Dakota
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Florida
  7. Arizona
  8. California
  9. Montana
  10. Colorado.

 

