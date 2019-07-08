Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect in violent robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may be connected to a violent robbery.

On June 25, dispatchers received a 911 call about an armed robbery and shooting near N.W. 10th and Rockwell.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, located near N.W. 10th and Rockwell, in order to get parts to fix his pickup truck. The victim told police that he parked his truck and then went to raise the hood when he was approached by a stranger.

At that point, the man demanded that the victim hand over his wallet. The victim refused and got back into the driver’s seat of his truck. Officials say the victim then noticed that the suspect was pointing a gun at him.

Authorities say the victim “swatted” the handgun away, which caused it to fire. The victim was hit in the upper left thigh by the bullet, and the suspect ran away from the scene.

The alleged suspect is described as a light-skinned black man in his early 20s. He was wearing a brown button-up shirt with dark jeans.

On Monday, the police department released a drawing of the suspect’s tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.