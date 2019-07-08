Police investigating alleged assault on disabled veteran at bus stop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for two people who may be connected to an assault of an Oklahoma City veteran.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they are investigating the theft and assault of a disabled veteran at a bus stop near N.W. 10th and May Ave.

Investigators allege that a man at the stop made derogatory comments about the victim being a veteran before he allegedly hit him in the back of the head. At that point, the alleged suspect knocked the victim’s phone out of his hand.

Police say the alleged suspect’s girlfriend then took the victim’s phone and left the area.

On Monday, authorities released photos of two people they would like to speak with in connection to the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.