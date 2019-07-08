Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Police looking for ways to make Turner Falls safer after tragic weekend

DAVIS, Okla. - There is trouble at Turner Falls.

There were two drownings over the weekend.

Now, questions about why aren't lifeguards on duty there.

The city of Davis runs the part and said they tried to hire lifeguards but nobody applied, leaving visitors with no choice but to swim at their own risk.

Davis police said both of the people that drowned over the holiday weekend couldn't swim.

One was sitting on a ledge, slipped and never resurfaced.

"This was a very tragic 4th of July," said Dee Gregory, assistant chief of Davis police.

Six people have died at Turner Falls since 2016.

Gregory said they tried to get lifeguards, but nobody applied.

"We're constantly striving to make things better," he said. "We're looking at maybe adding some signs that say danger, warning of deep water and possibly a swift current."

The Hamberg family watched the second drowning unfold.

"It was definitely terrifying when we pulled up here," said Gerwin Hamberg, a Turner Falls visitor. "It was scary."

But, they said they never felt unsafe even without lifeguards.

"That's all on point," Hamberg said. "The warnings are all there, and they drive around and security is real tight."

Gregory said they're still working with the city to do their part in preventing another drowning, but they said swimmers also have to do their part.

"If you can't swim, put on a life jacket," Gregory said. "We still want you to enjoy any part of this park that you want. At some point, all of us have to assume our own safety when we drive, when we swim."

Police have not yet released the identities of the two victims.

