Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Russell Westbrook on Trading Block As OKC Reshapes Roster

Posted 2:09 pm, July 8, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder moves down the court in the first quarter against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Thunder roster shake up could about be at it’s peak. Stadium’s Shams Charania is reporting that the Thunder are being receptive towards trade calls for Russell Westbrook.

It’s been reported that the Pistons, Heat and Rockets are all interested in acquiring the eight time all-star. However, Charania reports that it’s increasingly difficult for the Thunder to move Westbrook since a lot of NBA teams don’t have the salary cap room to bring him in. Westbrook is owed 170 million dollars over the next four years.

Charania adds that the Thunder intended to honor the deals and agreements made with free agents Mike Muscala and Alec Burks before they traded Paul George. Stadium says OKC allowed each player time to re-evaluate their situation after trading George. Charania says Muscala will remain with the Thunder.

However, Burks has agreed to a one year deal with the Golden State Warriors instead of joining OKC. JR Hensley, Burks’ agent, told stadium, “Alec was extremely appreciative about how the Thunder handled the situation and he’s looking forward to his new opportunity.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.