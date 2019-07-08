× Russell Westbrook on Trading Block As OKC Reshapes Roster

The Thunder roster shake up could about be at it’s peak. Stadium’s Shams Charania is reporting that the Thunder are being receptive towards trade calls for Russell Westbrook.

It’s been reported that the Pistons, Heat and Rockets are all interested in acquiring the eight time all-star. However, Charania reports that it’s increasingly difficult for the Thunder to move Westbrook since a lot of NBA teams don’t have the salary cap room to bring him in. Westbrook is owed 170 million dollars over the next four years.

Charania adds that the Thunder intended to honor the deals and agreements made with free agents Mike Muscala and Alec Burks before they traded Paul George. Stadium says OKC allowed each player time to re-evaluate their situation after trading George. Charania says Muscala will remain with the Thunder.

However, Burks has agreed to a one year deal with the Golden State Warriors instead of joining OKC. JR Hensley, Burks’ agent, told stadium, “Alec was extremely appreciative about how the Thunder handled the situation and he’s looking forward to his new opportunity.”