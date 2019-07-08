Summer home buying tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Summer is a good time to go house shopping.

Oklahoma Realtor Carolyn Sims with Keller Williams says it is a good time because school is out and the weather will often cooperate since it isn't too cold or rainy for a move.

She suggests getting a pre-approval letter if possible to help speed up the process.

You can also do these three things when you have found the perfect property but there are multiple offers already on the table.

A local lender can make your offer stronger Make a substantial earnest money deposit If your offer isn't chosen, ask if it can be kept as a backup offer if the original one falls through.

