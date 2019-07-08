Sunbeam Family Services looking to hire 60 early childhood professionals

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is working to hire dozens of early childhood professionals by the fall.

“Sunbeam is exploding into the future,” said Paula Gates, director of early childhood services. “We have increased our grants, services and impact areas. What that does is create a huge need for educated early childhood professionals. If you’re looking for a way to make a very personal impact in the community of Oklahoma City, Sunbeam is the place you need to be.”

In March, Sunbeam Family Services announced that it was awarded an $18 million grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As a result, Sunbeam is now looking to hire 60 early childhood professionals.

“As the Early Head Start provider for central Oklahoma, we offer a low teacher to child ratio where children are able to receive more personalized attention from highly-educated staff,” said Ali van Rosendale, Sunbeam teacher. “That classroom model was designed to help maintain a positive learning environment.”

