Thunder Trade Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets

ESPN reports the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first round pick.

The Thunder now have 13 first round picks through the 2026 NBA Draft.

Grant had one year left on his contract, plus a player option in 2020, and this move saves the Thunder 39 million dollars. OKC had the highest luxury tax bill in the NBA because of going over the salary cap.