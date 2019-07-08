Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Thunder Trade Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets

Posted 10:20 am, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, July 8, 2019

Nov 9, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (9) talks with guard Raymond Felton (2) and forward Paul George (13) before the start of the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reports the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first round pick.

The Thunder now have 13 first round picks through the 2026 NBA Draft.

Grant had one year left on his contract, plus a player option in 2020, and this move saves the Thunder 39 million dollars. OKC had the highest luxury tax bill in the NBA because of going over the salary cap.

