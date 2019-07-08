Veteran with disabilities says he was targeted, attacked on city bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police want to speak with two people who were caught on surveillance cameras moments before a veteran with disabilities was attacked and robbed while exiting an Embark bus. It happened last week near NW 10th and May.

"Could something else happen to the next person that would be a lot worse than me,” Johnny Nelly told News 4.

Neely said that’s his greatest fear with his two alleged attackers - who turned a normal, quiet day for him into a terrifying one - still on the run.

"They had too many people on the bus. So, they stopped at 10th and May, and I guess the feller on board the bus was pretty mad. I guess I was in his way,” he said.

According to a police report, as Neely was getting off the bus, one of the suspects started yelling at him, saying “veterans think they’re better than everyone else,” going on to say “you don’t know who I am.”

"He was screaming that, and then he swatted at my head and, when he did, I said I'll dial 911 and, when I dialed 911 on my phone, he knocked it out of my hands, and then stomped on it and then took it with him,” he said.

Neely told News 4 that he was screaming for help, hoping the bus driver or another passenger would call 911.

Embark officials told News 4 that some of the passengers were being transferred form one bus to another at the time and, when the victim was attacked, they were all the way off the bus and 15 yards away from the drivers, who said they didn’t hear the victim calling for help.

"Fortunately, the victim is expected to be okay. He did suffer some minor injuries, but he will be alright,” Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

However, Neely said the terrifying ordeal is still haunting him.

"When I have to get on bus 38, it makes me real nervous. Because, I don't know if this guy will be on there. I don't know if something will happen,” he said.

Police want to speak with a man and a woman who were caught on Embark bus surveillance cameras.

Call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.