AAA Oklahoma: How to prevent hot car-related deaths of children

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to AAA Oklahoma, July is typically the deadliest month for children in cars. A car can heat up to more than 180 degrees even if it’s 95 degrees outside.

At 104 degrees, internal organs begin to shut down.

So far this year, 18 children have died inside hot cars in the U.S.

AAA Oklahoma reports 23 children, ages 14 or younger, have died in Oklahoma after being left in hot vehicles from 1998 to 2018.

Even on a cooler summer day, the temperature inside of a car can rise 19 degrees in just 10 minutes.

AAA Oklahoma and Safe Kids Oklahoma are urging everyone to “ACT.”

A: Avoid heatstroke by never leaving a child in the car alone, not even for a minute. Cracking a window doesn’t help.

C: Create electronic reminders or put something in the backseat you need when exiting the car – for example, your non-driving shoe, your cell phone, purse, wallet or briefcase. In more than half of the cases, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car.

T: Take action and immediately call 911 if you notice a child unattended in a car.

