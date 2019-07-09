Affidavit: Man shot multiple times inside Edmond home

EDMOND, Okla. – New developments were released on Tuesday following the sudden death of a young Edmond man.

Late last month, Sawyer English was unexpectedly found dead in his home after coworkers called the police when he didn’t show up for work for several days.

At the time, officials said his death was not the result of “natural causes.”

“It’s definitely crushing,” said Jake Storey, a close friend of English.

Last week, the Edmond Police Department released a statement that officially identified the 24-year-old, and called his death a homicide.

“It doesn’t make sense, that’s the biggest thing. Sawyer was never the kind of person to draw enemies,” said Storey.

Now, we're learning more information about the case from court documents.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Edmond police entered English's home and found him dead.

"They noticed what they believe to be three bullet entrance wounds in the back," the affidavit states.

In addition to seizing evidence of the murder from the home, investigators say they also seized cash, medical cannabis and a surveillance camera system from the house.

Edmond police are urging anyone with any information on this case to contact them immediately.

English's family released the following statement regarding his death:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and as a family, we are so thankful for this community’s support, the Oklahoma Standard and the outpouring of support we have received nationwide. I can only speak to my son’s character as this is an active police investigation. What the world needs to know about Sawyer was that he was a talented, compassionate, loving loyal friend, son and brother. He was full of life and made friends everywhere. My son was full of surprises because he was focused on his goals. He achieved his Eagle Scout when he was in Boy Scouts. In high school, he found himself as the most improved in the entire school. He had become active in his church, paying tithes and his character was that to always help those that needed help and bring a smile to those around. Sawyer loved the beach and would try to go to a new one any chance he got, especially when he was on road trips. We will be taking him back to Florida to be near the ocean. We have put our faith and support into the Edmond Police Department and will continue to work with them to find justice for Sawyer. He was compassionate, loving, loyal friend and brother and we miss him terribly. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Edmond Police Department as they continue their investigation.”