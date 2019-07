TULSA, Okla. – A brand new and immersive concert experience is coming to Oklahoma this fall!

“Baby Shark Live!” is a live show based on the viral song “Baby Shark.”

During the show, Baby Shark joins his friend Pinkfong on an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new songs and of course, Baby Shark.

The show will be at the BOK Center in Tulsa on October 15 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m. and start at $25.

