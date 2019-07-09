Bethany police investigating multiple burglary attempts at same home

BETHANY, Okla. – Bethany police are hoping that someone might recognize two women who might be connected to a burglary at a metro home.

Around 3 p.m. on July 6, investigators say a woman rang the doorbell of a home in the 7700 block of N.W. 20th St. A doorbell camera captured the woman take mail from the mailbox and then attempt to open a window to the home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just 13 hours later, Bethany police say two women showed up at the same home. One of the women was able to break into the home through a bathroom window.

Authorities say that while she was inside the home, she came face-to-face with the homeowners. At that point, she left the home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After watching the video, detectives said that the same woman might be involved in both burglary attempts.

"There is an added danger now that we know people are inside of the residence that was burglarized by these individuals. It is paramount we get these suspects off of the streets, before one of these crimes turns violent," a release from the Bethany Police Department read.

If you have any information on the crimes, call the police department at (405) 789-2323.