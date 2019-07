× Billie Eilish bringing world tour to Tulsa this fall

TULSA, Okla. – Billie Eilish is bringing her world tour to Oklahoma this fall!

Recently, Eilish announced she added a Tulsa date to her “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WORLD TOUR” as part of its 2019 North American run.

Duckwrth is the special guest for the tour.

The concert is set for October 7 at the BOK Center in Tulsa at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale July 12 at 12 p.m. and start at $39.50.

Click here for more information.