Christmas in July: Organizers hoping to raise $25,000 to spread Christmas cheer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although it is only July, one organization is already preparing to spread a little Christmas joy to those in need.

Sunbeam Family Services and Catholic Charities Oklahoma City area again teaming up to open St. Nick’s Shoppe in December.

At this point, organizers hope to raise more than $25,000 to make the holiday season bright for families in need. Also, businesses and community groups can host toy drives in October and November to stock the Shoppe.

St. Nick’s Shoppe will be open from Dec. 11 through Dec. 14. This year, 500 families who are served by the organizations will be able to shop for toys and other gifts to place under their Christmas tree.