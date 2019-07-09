Dangerous heat returns across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’ve heard it before: “It’s not just the heat, it’s also the humidity.”

That will be the case Tuesday as dangerous heat returns to Oklahoma in what could be the hottest day so far in 2019.

A majority of Central and Eastern Oklahoma is under a Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if more counties are added to this advisory. The dangerous heat and humidity will continue into tomorrow, so it’s possible there will be additional Heat Warnings on Wednesday as well.

The Heat Index (Feels-Like Temperature) Tuesday afternoon will be in the triple-digits for a majority of the state.

Some parts of Oklahoma will see Heat Index Values over 110 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The UV Index will be VERY HIGH this afternoon as well, so don’t forget that sunblock.

The humidity will last into Wednesday. We will enter a drier weather pattern as we head into the weekend, but afternoon highs will still remain in the 90’s with parts of the state tapping triple-digits.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS: