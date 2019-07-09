× Deputies discover 10 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop

HENRYETTA, Okla. – Three people were taken into custody after investigators discovered drugs during a traffic stop.

On Monday, an Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop along I-40 near Henryetta.

During the traffic stop, investigators say they discovered approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Authorities say 28-year-old Bilma Hernandez, 26-year-old Edgar Hernandez and 18-year-old Jovana Hernandez were all taken into custody.

The three suspects, who are siblings from Arizona, were booked into the Okmulgee County Jail on complaints of aggravated drug trafficking.