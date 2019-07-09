Heat Alert: Dangerous heat returns to Oklahoma

Deputies discover 10 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop

Posted 2:30 pm, July 9, 2019, by

HENRYETTA, Okla. – Three people were taken into custody after investigators discovered drugs during a traffic stop.

On Monday, an Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop along I-40 near Henryetta.

During the traffic stop, investigators say they discovered approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Authorities say 28-year-old Bilma Hernandez, 26-year-old Edgar Hernandez and 18-year-old Jovana Hernandez were all taken into custody.

The three suspects, who are siblings from Arizona, were booked into the Okmulgee County Jail on complaints of aggravated drug trafficking.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.