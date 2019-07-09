× ‘Floating Films’ series kicking off at RIVERSPORT Rapids

OKLAHOMA CITY – What could be better than spending the summer in the water and watching a movie?

On July 27, guests are encouraged to head to RIVERSPORT Rapids to take part in the first ‘Floating Films.’

“Floating Films is always such a hit with the community, especially Jaws, we had to bring it back,” explained Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation Executive Director Mike Knopp. “We’ve picked some great movies this year that I think will be fun for the whole family”

Guests can watch the evening’s feature on the patio for free or rent a tube for $10. Rafts, which can hold up to seven people, can be rented for $50.

Movies start at dusk.

Floating Films Summer Lineup is as follows:

Saturday, July 27 – Jaws

Saturday, August 3 – Incredibles 2

Saturday, August 10 – Christmas in August featuring The Grinch

Saturday, August 17 – The Meg

Saturday, August 24 – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Saturday, August 31 – Jaws.

Passes can be purchased inside the McClendon Whitewater Center the day of the movie.