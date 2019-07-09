Former Oklahoma high school basketball player’s invisible illness baffles doctors 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASHION, Okla. - Imagine suffering from an illness where you were too weak to get out of bed, and throughout the day you could expect to have a skyrocketing heart rate, nausea, migraines and possibly several fainting spells.

Before illness set in, Jayci Robison was the picture of perfect health.

She played on the varsity basketball team her freshman year at Cashion High School.

She was a talented shooting guard with high hopes of playing college ball, until her junior year in high school when all of a sudden she was benched, crippled by an invisible illness.

"I had a feeling in the pit of my stomach that maybe something just wasn't right," Robison remembers. "I went back to school, and I started passing out multiple times a day. I started waking up feeling nauseous and having headaches. I looked fine on the outside. I looked like a healthy teenage girl. But on the inside, my body was fighting a struggle that no one could understand."

Doctors too were puzzled by Robison's symptoms, even though this is a condition that affects as many as one in 100 teenage girls.

