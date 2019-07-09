“I want to be loved, treated fairly and to be respected,” 14-year-old looking for a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - 14-year-old Logan is an open book with a good sense of humor.

He enjoys basketball and would love to play the sport.

"Basketball, although I don't play it, but I want to play it," he said.

He'd also love a career one day working with animals.

"I want to be a veterinarian," he told News 4. "Either that or be a park ranger."

Both he says will allow him to work with animals.

It's also one reason he would like to be adopted by a family who lives in the country.

"Ever since I was young, I've been obsessed with animals,” Logan said, adding that foxes are his favorite animal.

Right now, Logan is making the best of an unfortunate situation. He's been in foster care the past three years.

"Like, it can be challenging at times, but most of the time you pretty much have fun,” he said. "You get to meet new people."

The instability in his life started long before he went into DHS custody.

"Because, like, I don't think being with my mom is the best thing to do because she was using drugs and I don't think that's the best thing for a child to live through,” Logan said.

This teenager wants just three things from his family.

"I want to be loved, treated fairly and to be respected,” Logan said.

Three things every child deserves along with a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Allen, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.