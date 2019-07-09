× Man convicted of rape, kidnapping receives multiple life sentences

TULSA, Okla. – A man convicted of multiple crimes, including kidnapping and rape, received multiple life sentences by a Tulsa County judge.

On Monday, a judge sentenced 62-year-old Victor Hursh to two sentences of life in prison without parole and four more life sentences with parole possible, of which the four sentences will run consecutively. He was also sentenced on other convictions for up to 40 years, which will be served concurrently with his life sentences.

According to the Tulsa World, a jury found Hursh guilty back in May of first-degree rape by force or fear, first-degree rape by instrumentation, second-degree rape by instrumentation, two counts each of forcible sodomy and kidnapping, as well as one count each of maiming and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Since his arrest in 2017, more than a dozen women came forward with allegations against Hursh, with some alleged crimes dating back to the 1980s.

In one incident, a woman told police Hursh had offered her a place to stay, but held her captive for two months.

The woman said Hursh would inject her with meth every 2-3 days, “had his way with her sexually,” beat her, strangled her, burned her with cigarettes, and would also light firecrackers and throw them at her.

The woman was able to escape from a van and get help at a convenience store.