Man faces arson charges after reported feud

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire Investigators say a feud with homeless people living in an abandoned house led a man to initially set a fire that gutted the NW OKC home.

"The arriving firefighters say they had a lot of fire involved it was a well-involved home," said Benny Fulkerson of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Back on June 24th neighbors reported a blazing inferno at NW 13th and Harvard.

"It`s a really calm neighborhood," said area resident Claudia Vargas.

Now we are learning more about what allegedly caused the fire.

"We saw homeless people coming in and out of the house. The cops were out there a couple times," said Vargas.

"Neighbors told our firefighters that transients were in and out of this home quite often and sometimes more than one at a time," said Fulkerson.

According to court records, 35-year-old Robert Cravey was in some kind of a feud with those homeless people.

According to his girlfriend, he set the fire "in retaliation" for the homeless people trying to break into her apartment next door.

Investigators found texts from that night to his girlfriend where Cravey reportedly says:

"Bottom line is, f*** with me and mine enough, and wind up like a movie ending. Period. End of Story"

Cravey allegedly goes on to text:

"...these freaks are being escorted out," and, "They are not going to f**k with us again."

Investigators determined the fire was set in 'multiple locations in the kitchen, dining room and living room.'

"What they are trying to do in a situation like that is make sure that it gets going very quickly. Those who are starting fires intentionally do everything they can to get that fire a good head start so that our efforts won't be as effective," said Fulkerson.

Ultimately documents say the girlfriend saw Cravey returning to the apartment complex 'coming through the fence holding a charcoal lighter container.'

"It puts our firefighters at great risk every time we have to go into a fire. So if we can take someone off the streets who is doing that type of thing, that`s what we want to do," said Fulkerson

Cravey now faces First Degree Arson charges in Oklahoma County Court.