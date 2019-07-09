Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tulsa that left one man injured.

At around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, police received calls about a man holding an arrow and pointing a gun at traffic.

FOX 23 reports when an officer responded to the scene, Tulsa police say it looked like the suspect was reloading and allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of the officer.

That’s when the officer fired two shots and one hit the suspect, who is described as a man in his 50s.

The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The incident remains under investigation.