Man pleads guilty to murder of Kay County woman

NEWKIRK, Okla. – A man who was arrested last year for the murder of a Kay County woman has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Brock Wilkins was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after police said he killed Michelle Gentry in her home.

According to court documents, Gentry “had multiple stab wounds to her body, and defensive wounds to her hands.”

Court documents show that when police arrested Wilkins, he denied knowing Gentry, being in her house, and killing her. But others told News 4 that the two had been seen around together.

“Brock’s been helping her with her yard and stuff,” Caleb Weaver, a neighbor, said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Wilkins was arrested on a $1 million bond.

According to online court records, Wilkins pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with malice aforethought. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.