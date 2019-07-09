Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers to open in three Oklahoma counties

OKLAHOMA – Three state/federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers have opened in different parts across the state.

Mobile DRCs are disaster resources that allow state and local officials to reach to as many affected areas and survivors as possible.

Officials say the centers offer in-person support to Oklahoma homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage or losses during storms between May 7 and June 9.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) will be at the centers to offer help.

The mobile DRCs are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are closed on Sundays.

The centers will be at the following locations starting July 10:

Le Flore County

Spiro Civic Center 600 W. Broadway, Spiro, OK 74959

Four days only

Opens Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB Saturday, July 13

Woods County

Woods County Fairgrounds Women’s Building 43294 Harper Road, Alva, OK 73717

Four days only

Opens Wednesday, July 10 at 2 p.m.

Closes COB Saturday, July 13

Delaware County

County Library 429 S. 9 th Street, Jay, OK 74346

Four days only

Opens Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB Monday, July 15

Officials say if possible, homeowners, renters and businesses should contact their insurance company and register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center. Registration is available in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Phone 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS-Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app.

The designated counties for eligible applicants areAlfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner Washington and Woods.