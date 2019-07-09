New details released in Edmond man’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Newly released court documents show what investigators found inside the home of Sawyer English after police found the 24-year-old shot and killed inside his home after he didn’t show up to work for nearly a week.

Police say English was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

His body found by police after concerned co-workers called 911.

For this murder, mum still seems to be the word.

That is, until Tuesday.

Newly released court documents reveal a break in the case.

The same day News 4 ran into a bio-hazard clean up crew at the home.

Workers were seen roping off hazardous materials and boxing up English’s belongings.

The search warrant shows police spotted three shell casings outside the home under a window with a bullet hole in it.

Inches away, a black mask discovered at the bottom of a trash can.

Blood was found in the kitchen, living room, and splattered on the wall.

Also, pounds of drugs and pipes were found scattered with almost $3,000 in cash.

Detectives found women’s underwear under English’s bed along with a used condom in the trash can.

Sawyer’s family is still not ready to speak publicly.

Police haven’t mentioned any suspects or persons of interest.

Those living nearby are feeling uneasy about the unsolved murder next door.

Overly suspicious as they try to comb through their memories of anything unusual they saw that weekend.

One telling News 4 there was a visitor they’d never seen before.

“I saw a truck down there,” a neighbor said.

She says she didn’t think anything of it until now.

“But it didn’t seem like they were having a confrontation then,” the neighbor said.

The search warrant from Edmond Police also revealed English did have an in-home surveillance camera located in a back room of the home.

Detectives are in possession of the camera but will not confirm if any key evidence was recorded.