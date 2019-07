PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – Two vehicles were recovered from two separate areas in Payne County on Monday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Underwater Search and Recovery Team recovered one in Stillwater Creek Reservoir and one in Cushing Lake.

OHP officials say one of the vehicles, a Chevy Tahoe, was reported stolen in January earlier this year.

The second vehicle, a Subaru Impreza, was reported stolen in June of last year.