Oklahoma City police investigating homicide after man’s body found in backyard

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homicide investigation is underway after man’s body was found in the backyard of an Oklahoma City home.

On July 6, at around 8:20 a.m., police responded to the home near SW 36th and Penn in reference to a body found in the backyard of the home, which was unoccupied.

Police say they found the body of 32-year-old Troy Noisey.

A medical examiner determined Noisey’s cause of death to be a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.