Oklahoma City Zoo offering free admission for guests on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free admission to guests on Tuesday as part of the 29th anniversary of the 1/8 of a cent dedicated sales tax passed for the zoo.

The sales tax was passed in 1990 by Oklahoma City citizens and has made “numerous capital improvements possible at the Zoo including Great EscApe, Cat Forest/Lion Overlook, Oklahoma Trails, the Children’s Zoo, the Elephant Habitat, the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital and the new, 6.6-acre Sanctuary Asia habitat,” according to zoo officials.

To celebrate, the zoo is offering free admission on Tuesday, July 9.