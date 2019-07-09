Oklahoma K-9 deputy named after fallen Colorado detective 

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – A new K-9 deputy with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office officially has a name.

Last month, the sheriff’s office welcomed a 4-month-old Bloodhound to their team.

This week, they announced her name would be Detective Micah, in honor of Detective Micah Lee Flick.

Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation last year.

He served with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado for 11 years.

“God gave her her gift, we just have to show her where we want her to use it,” said Karen Draper, Micah’s co-handler. “She is at that puppy stage and she’s teething where she just wants to play play play and she just collapses.”

Draper says Flick worked at the same department as her husband.

“A young man who had worked with my husband in Colorado suggested the name and the minute we heard it, it sounded right,” Draper told FOX 23.

Rogers County Deputy Major Coy Jenkins says Micah will be an important part to their team.

“Having her available at a moment’s notice, right here within the county, is a very exceptional part of our program and it’s comforting,” said Jenkins.

Micah will serve on the department’s K-9 Search and Rescue Unit.