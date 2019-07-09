× OU team works to develop new technology for driverless cars

NORMAN, Okla. – A team at the University of Oklahoma is working to develop new technology for the future of driverless cars.

A University of Oklahoma Advanced Radar Research Center team is collaborating with Metawave to develop a newly-designed radar that could serve as an important sensor for the automotive industry.

The OU team worked with the automation of the calibration system, which is used to electronically steer antennas when making critical driving decisions quickly and safely.

“Working with Metawave at these high-frequency bands has been a rewarding experience for our team and has benefitted our program, considering our leadership role in phased array radar calibration,” said Robert Palmer, executive director of the Advanced Radar Research Center. “This type of partnership is important, especially when delivering such cutting-edge technology platforms. Together, we are rethinking how a newly- designed radar can truly serve as one of the most important sensors in the future of the automotive industry,” said Palmer.

“This advanced steering will soon play a significant role for automakers wanting to achieve higher safety standards at low-cost and power consumption,” said Metawave Chief Operating Officer and founder Maha Achour. “Metawave is delivering a new kind of automotive radar, one that balances complexity between digital and analog.”