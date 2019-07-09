Passionate counselor receives MVP Award from Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KFOR and Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma have joined together to present an unbelievable award for Oklahomans that go above and beyond on their job. This month's recipient of the Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma Most Valuable Performer Award for Excellence is Susan Russell Stewart.

Inside the offices of an organization called Family Builders Inc., Susan works busy as a passionate counselor and program manager. Everyday she works changing the lives of Oklahomans and helping them become better parents.

All of Susan's co-workers gathered around as she received the MVP award and a $5,000 check from Bob Funk of Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma.

If you know a co-worker like Susan who deserves to be recognized as a MVP by Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma, go to KFOR.com/express and nominate them today.