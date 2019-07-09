Police asking for public’s help after $2,500 worth of cell phones stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of cell phones.

On June 28, officers were called to We Cell Phones, located in the 9100 block of N. Council Rd., following the theft of $2,500 worth of cell phones.

Investigators learned that the alleged suspect had been inside the store several times over the previous days but had not purchased anything.

On June 27, the man went back to the store and asked to see several phones.

According to the police department’s incident report, the phones were left out for the suspect to handle. When a sales invoice was created, the suspect said that he was still waiting for his mother to deposit money into his card.

Eventually, store employees went to the back of the store. At that point, investigators say the man gathered up the phones and ran out of the store.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, standing approximately 5’10” tall with medium length brown hair with frosted tips.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.