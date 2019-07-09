× Police chase ends in three car crash, four in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – A police chase with four suspects ends with a three-car crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex with ‘several men waving guns around.’

When officers arrived, they discovered four teens crouching in an SUV. That’s when the suspects took off, hitting a police cruiser in their haste.

Officials chased them to Northwest Expressway and Independence where the suspects hit another vehicle and crashed out.

The teens attempted to escape on foot, but police quickly caught them.

All four suspects are in custody and officials say no one else involved in the crash was hurt.

The suspects range from 15-17 years old. One of the teens has outstanding warrants for two separate shootings in the area.