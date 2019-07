× Police investigate body found along Oklahoma River; no foul play suspected

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was discovered along the Oklahoma River.

Officials confirm to News 4 that a deceased person was discovered near SW 15th and I-44 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A fisherman discovered the man who appears to be in his 30s unresponsive under the bridge.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

There is no other information available at this time.