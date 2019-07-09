× Police search for suspects after road rage shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting someone during a road rage incident on the city’s southeast side.

Officials were called to the scene near SE 59th and I-35 where a person was shot near a Valero just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The two suspects got out of their car and shot multiple rounds at the victim. The victim drove to the Valero to get help and the suspects drove off in the opposite direction.

Officers say they are searching for suspects driving a white, 4-door Honda Accord. Authorities have Air One in the sky to search the area.

There is no other information available at this time.