Report: OU RB Kennedy Brooks Cleared in Title IX Investigation

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks has been cleared of any violations in a Title IX investigation according to a report from the Athletic.

Brooks has not been with the Sooners during summer workouts and according to the report had been suspended while the Title IX investigation was being conducted.

Brooks was accused by a female OU student of being physically violent towards her.

The OU Title IX office cleared Brooks following the investigation.

The alleged victim did not file complaint with police.

Brooks is from Mansfield, Texas, and will be a sophomore this season for the Sooners after being an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick last season as a freshman, when he rushed for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns.