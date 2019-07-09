× Road rage shooting puts one in hospital on southside

OKLAHOMA CITY – A person was hospitalized after what police called a road rage-induced shooting.

It happened Tuesday night when Oklahoma City Police say two cars were driving out of a neighborhood at SE 59th and Stiles. When they got to a stop sign, police said two people got out of the front vehicle, identified as a white sedan, and shot at the person in the vehicle behind.

Afterward, the two suspects got back in the car and drove west, while the victim drove a block east to the Valero near I-35, and was taken away in an ambulance. That person’s condition has not been released by police.

Police have not caught the two suspects.