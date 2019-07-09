× Ross Perot dead at 89

Ross Perot, best known for his third-party run in the 1992 presidential race, died on Tuesday. He was 89.

In a statement, his family said the world lost “a true American patriot and a man of rare vision, integrity and deep kindness:”

“The ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away on July 9, 2019, at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family. He was 89 years old.”

His family also posted a full obituary on his official website.