Ross Perot dead at 89

Posted 9:39 am, July 9, 2019, by

Ross Perot, best known for his third-party run in the 1992 presidential race, died on Tuesday. He was 89.

In a statement, his family said the world lost “a true American patriot and a man of rare vision, integrity and deep kindness:”

“The ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away on July 9, 2019, at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family. He was 89 years old.”

His family also posted a full obituary on his official website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.