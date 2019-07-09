× State Well Represented on Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

The Big 12 Conference released its preseason media all-conference honors on Tuesday, and the state of Oklahoma is well represented.

Six Sooners and three Cowboys received preseason honors from the media.

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray is the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, while OU quarterback Jalen Hurts is the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Alabama.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Five Sooner players made the preseason All-Big 12 team: running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver and kick returner CeeDee Lamb, tight end Grant Calcaterra, offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, and Murray.

Three players from Oklahoma State made the team: running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and defensive back A.J. Green.

Here is the complete preseason All-Big 12 team:

2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Sam Ehlinger, Texas, QB, 6-3, 230, Jr., Austin, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, 6-2, 243, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, 6-2, 219, Sr., Houston, Texas

Offense

Pos Name School Ht Wt Class Hometown

QB Sam Ehlinger3 Texas 6-3 230 Jr. Austin, Texas

RB Pooka Williams Jr.1 Kansas 5-10 170 So. New Orleans, La.

RB Kennedy Brooks3 Oklahoma 5-11 209 So. Mansfield, Texas

RB Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State 6-1 207 So. Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

WR CeeDee Lamb3 Oklahoma 6-2 191 Jr. Richmond, Texas

WR Tylan Wallace 1 Oklahoma State 6-0 185 Jr. Fort Worth, Texas

WR Jalen Reagor2 TCU 5-11 195 Jr. Waxahachie, Texas

TE Grant Calcaterra 1 Oklahoma 6-4 233 Jr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

OL Creed Humphrey3 Oklahoma 6-5 315 So. Shawnee, Okla.

OL Lucas Niang2 TCU 6-7 328 Sr. New Canaan, Conn.

OL Zach Shackelford2 Texas 6-4 305 Sr. Belton, Texas

OL Jack Anderson2 Texas Tech 6-5 320 Jr. Frisco, Texas

OL Colton McKivitz3 West Virginia 6-7 312 Sr. Jacobsburg, Ohio

PK Cameron Dicker2 Texas 6-1 201 So. Austin, Texas

KR/PR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 191 Jr. Richmond, Texas

Defense

DL James Lynch2 Baylor 6-4 290 Jr. Round Rock, Texas

DL JaQuan Bailey2 Iowa State 6-2 255 Sr. Jacksonville, Fla.

DL Ray Lima2 Iowa State 6-3 305 Sr. Los Angeles, Calif.

DL Reggie Walker K-State 6-2 250 Sr. Ponchatoula, La.

DL Corey Bethley3 TCU 6-2 290 Jr. Katy, Texas

LB Clay Johnston2 Baylor 6-1 232 Sr. Abilene, Texas

LB Marcel Spears Jr.3 Iowa State 6-1 218 Sr. Olathe, Kan.

LB Kenneth Murray2 Oklahoma 6-2 243 Jr. Missouri City, Texas

DB Greg Eisworth1 Iowa State 6-0 205 Jr. Grand Prairie, Texas

DB A.J. Green2 Oklahoma State 6-1 190 Sr. DeSoto, Texas

DB Jeff Gladney2 TCU 6-0 183 Sr. New Boston, Texas

DB Caden Sterns1 Texas 6-1 205 So. Cibolo, Texas

DB Adrian Frye1 Texas Tech 6-1 190 So. Houston, Texas

P Kyle Thompson2 Kansas 6-4 222 Jr. El Cajon, Calif.

1 2018 All-Big 12 First Team selection; 2 2018 All-Big 12 Second Team selection; 3 2018 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention