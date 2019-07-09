State Well Represented on Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Heat Alert: Dangerous heat returns to Oklahoma

The Big 12 Conference released its preseason media all-conference honors on Tuesday, and the state of Oklahoma is well represented.

Six Sooners and three Cowboys received preseason honors from the media.

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray is the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, while OU quarterback Jalen Hurts is the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Alabama.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Five Sooner players made the preseason All-Big 12 team:  running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver and kick returner CeeDee Lamb, tight end Grant Calcaterra, offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, and Murray.

Three players from Oklahoma State made the team:  running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and defensive back A.J. Green.

Here is the complete preseason All-Big 12 team:

2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year:           Sam Ehlinger, Texas, QB, 6-3, 230, Jr., Austin, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year:           Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, 6-2, 243, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

Newcomer of the Year:                      Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, 6-2, 219, Sr., Houston, Texas

Offense

Pos             Name                                    School                            Ht                  Wt             Class Hometown

QB               Sam Ehlinger3                       Texas                            6-3                230               Jr. Austin, Texas

RB               Pooka Williams Jr.1             Kansas                          5-10                170               So. New Orleans, La.

RB               Kennedy Brooks3              Oklahoma                         5-11                209              So. Mansfield, Texas

RB               Chuba Hubbard            Oklahoma State                    6-1                207              So. Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

WR              CeeDee Lamb3                  Oklahoma                         6-2                 191                Jr. Richmond, Texas

WR              Tylan Wallace 1             Oklahoma State                    6-0                185               Jr. Fort Worth, Texas

WR              Jalen Reagor2                        TCU                             5-11                195               Jr. Waxahachie, Texas

TE               Grant Calcaterra 1             Oklahoma                         6-4                233               Jr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

OL               Creed Humphrey3             Oklahoma                         6-5                315               So. Shawnee, Okla.

OL               Lucas Niang2                         TCU                             6-7                328               Sr. New Canaan, Conn.

OL               Zach Shackelford2               Texas                            6-4                305               Sr. Belton, Texas

OL               Jack Anderson2               Texas Tech                       6-5                320               Jr. Frisco, Texas

OL               Colton McKivitz3            West Virginia                      6-7                312               Sr. Jacobsburg, Ohio

PK               Cameron Dicker2                  Texas                             6-1                 201               So. Austin, Texas

KR/PR        CeeDee Lamb                    Oklahoma                         6-2                 191                Jr. Richmond, Texas

Defense

DL               James Lynch2                      Baylor                            6-4                290               Jr. Round Rock, Texas

DL               JaQuan Bailey2                Iowa State                        6-2                255               Sr. Jacksonville, Fla.

DL               Ray Lima2                         Iowa State                        6-3                305               Sr. Los Angeles, Calif.

DL               Reggie Walker                     K-State                           6-2                250               Sr. Ponchatoula, La.

DL               Corey Bethley3                       TCU                             6-2                290               Jr. Katy, Texas

LB               Clay Johnston2                    Baylor                            6-1                232               Sr. Abilene, Texas

LB               Marcel Spears Jr.3           Iowa State                         6-1                 218               Sr. Olathe, Kan.

LB               Kenneth Murray2              Oklahoma                         6-2                243               Jr. Missouri City, Texas

DB               Greg Eisworth1                  Iowa State                        6-0               205               Jr. Grand Prairie, Texas

DB               A.J. Green2                   Oklahoma State                    6-1                 190               Sr. DeSoto, Texas

DB               Jeff Gladney2                         TCU                             6-0                183               Sr. New Boston, Texas

DB               Caden Sterns1                       Texas                             6-1                205              So. Cibolo, Texas

DB               Adrian Frye1                      Texas Tech                        6-1                 190               So. Houston, Texas

P                 Kyle Thompson2                  Kansas                           6-4                222               Jr.                    El Cajon, Calif.

2018 All-Big 12 First Team selection; 2018 All-Big 12 Second Team selection; 2018 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

