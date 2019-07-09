Stroud police searching for man in connection with double murder

Posted 12:23 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, July 9, 2019

STROUD, Okla. – Authorities in Stroud are searching for a man who is believed to be connected to a double murder.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the Stroud Police Department were called to a home along W. 10th St. following a disturbance.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two people. The victims have not been identified at this time.

A short time later, authorities began searching for 39-year-old Shawn Patrick Pittman in connection to the murders.

Pittman is described as a white man, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is possibly driving a tan 2000 Toyota Sienna with Oklahoma license plate “BMD-443.”

If you have any information on Pittman’s whereabouts, call 911.

