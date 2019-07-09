Suspects work together to steal thousands from metro car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are using surveillance video in the hunt for two suspects who took off with money from am Oklahoma City car dealership.

Last month, Oklahoma City police were called to a car dealership near S.W. 29th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Surveillance video captured one of the alleged suspects distracting the manager, while the other suspect sneaked into the office through a garage. Once inside the office, the suspect started searching through drawers.

He found cash in one of the drawers and took it without anyone noticing.

Officials say the suspects were communicating via cell phones, and once the manager realized something was happening, it was too late.

The pair ran out to their getaway car and backed out onto the street.

“It's very, very frustrating especially with people like that not caring, not knowing. I mean, how people work for their money and try to survive, you know, to take care of their family. It`s very disappointing,” said Santiago Preciado, a sales manager.

Preciado says one of the other dealerships nearby said the suspects also tried to do the same thing to them.